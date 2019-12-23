Every drink and drug driver sentenced in Peterborough this month as police warn not to spend Christmas behind bars

The Peterborough Telegraph is naming every drink and drug driver who has been sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court this month as part of a Christmas campaign.

Police have launched a crackdown on drink and drug drivers this December which the PT is supporting.

A breath test

The paper is currently campaigning for drivers who cause fatal collisions while over the limit to receive tougher punishments after several life-ending crashes in the city.

The campaign began after Tommy Whitmore was jailed for eight years and four months after killing three people in a crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway in April.

Whitmore was twice the drink drive limit and had also been taking cannabis when he drove the wrong way down the parkway, colliding with the car carrying Marko Makula (22) and passengers Jana Kockova (21) and Tomos Kocko (19).

Marko and his fiancée Jana were parents to two young children who were left orphaned by the crash. Tomos was Jana’s younger brother.

Following the sentencing hearing, Marko’s brother Mario described the sentence as ‘insulting’.

The PT’s campaign has also been backed by Ann Howard. Ann’s brother Michael was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was struck by the stolen car driven by Neville Smith. Smith – who was jailed for just six years and four months – was high on drugs at the time of the crash.

Currently, the maximum sentence a driver can receive is 14 years. However, in 2017, the Government outlined plans to increase that maximum, to include life sentences. The plans have not yet been implemented.

This month, officers across the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit (RPU) are conducting additional stop-checks to combat drink and drug drivers.

Between October 2018 and September this year, 239 people were arrested in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough on suspicion of drug driving and 649 people were arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

This included 79 suspected drink drivers and 31 suspected drug drivers during December – the month of last year’s campaign.

Chief Inspector Jon Roche, head of roads policing for Cambridgeshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire, said: “We want people to remember Christmas for all the right reasons. It should be a happy time but driving under the influence of drink or drugs can change that in a heartbeat.

“Our campaign is not about spoiling peoples’ fun. It is about ensuring they don’t do something that jeopardises it. Drink and drug driving can bring financial hardship, pain and loneliness which is a far cry from Christmas festivities we all want to enjoy.

“If you are going out this Christmas please plan ahead and make sure you get home safely. Book a taxi or agree a designated sober driver within your group. It is also important to ensure you are not over the limit the next day as this can still impair your ability to drive.”

Officers are urging members of the public to report drink or drug driving via the dedicated, confidential hotline.

The hotline: 0800 032 0845 is available 24/7 and gives people the chance to supply the police with information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on our roads.

Joshua Harris, director of campaigns for road safety charity Brake, said: “It’s vital that drivers, and passengers, are aware of the dangers of drink and drug driving, especially ahead of the busy festive season.”

In court on December 2

Gurprit Bains (32) of Sycamore Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving

(49ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £120. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 1/7/20

December 4

Janis Priede (50) of March Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving

(47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to failing to surrender to custody

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

December 5

Tereze Bazane (41) of Oxclose, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by 28 weeks if course completed by 21/7/21

Waldemar Nowicki (48) of Sheepwalk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being in charge of a vehicle while over the limit (135ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to drink driving (105ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 100 hours unpaid work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £90, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 7/9/21

Wojchiech Wojcik (37) of Peckover Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (85ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 22 months - can be reduced by 22 weeks if course completed by 4/3/21

Ralph Carver (72) of Country View, Christchurch

Guilty plea to drink driving (47ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £129, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 30/8/20

December 6

Meg Soulsby (27) of Henson

Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving

(108ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months, Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 28 months - can be reduced by seven months if course completed by 27/6/21

December 9

Kestutis Roras (22) of no fixed abode Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition (damaged axle)

Guilty plea to drink driving (66ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £100. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - can be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 1/2/22

Richard Grice (53) of River Crescent, Nottingham

Found guilty of drink driving (127ugs in 100ml of urine)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £620. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

December 12

Mario-Angelo Cornea (27) of Chatham Street, Reading

Guilty plea to drink driving (52ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £280, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 20/10/20

Furkan Hussain (27) of Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (50gs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months - can be reduced by 16 weeks if course completed by 20/10/20

Michael Parsons (62) of Donyatt, Ilminter, Somerset

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath Community order - 150 hours of unpaid

work, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days, victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 month - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 13/9/21

Vladimirs Burovs (31) of Oxford Street, Boston

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence Guilty plea to drink driving (70ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 24/1/21

Lee Cobb (34) of Southwell Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drink driving (44ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 5/9/20

Mihai Iacob (49) of Brookfurlong, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (113ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 140 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 13/6/21

Abby Gorton (31) of Vawser Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea to being drunk in charge of a car (119ugs in 100ml of breath)

Guilty plea to being drunk in charge of

a child in a public place x2

Community order - Mental Health Requirement for 12 sessions. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days.

Victim surcharge £90, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for two months