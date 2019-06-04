Estimated £120k of cannabis seized in two police raids

Police have today (Tuesday) raided two properties and seized cannabis worth up to an estimated £120,000.

Acting on information received from the public, officers raided a house in The Pastures, Hardwick, and uncovered 64 cannabis plants at various stages of growth worth up to £60,000, if all were to reach full maturity.

Cannabis seized in Middle Drove. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A 49-year-old man was found inside the address and was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and has since been released under investigation.

Later, the rural crime action team (RCAT) raided a property in Middle Drove, Ramsey, and seized a further 73 plants, worth up to an estimated £60,000, along with a ride-on lawn mower and power tools which are believed to be stolen.

A man in his 30s was interviewed at the scene and reported on suspicion of production of cannabis.

PC Brad Munday said: “Today’s finds have stopped a significant amount of illegal drugs getting to our streets.

Cannabis seized in Hardwick. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

“This is a great example of how important information from the public is in our ongoing effort to tackle illegal drug activity.”

Anyone who suspects illegal drug activity in their area should call police on 101 or report it online at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/.