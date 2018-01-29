Escaped Peterborough prisoner found by police - five others arrested

A prisoner who escaped from HMP Peterborough on Friday evening has been located.

Gintautas Urbonas (51) who was serving a 12-year sentence for offences including attempted rape, battery and sexual assault, was arrested at an address in Peterborough shortly after midnight this morning (Monday, January 29) and is currently in police custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Five other people, two men and three women, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and are also in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A police spokeswoman said: "We would like to thank all those who shared the public appeal to find him."