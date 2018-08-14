Elderly woman in Peterborough has jewellery stolen in distraction burglary

An elderly woman living in Peterborough had jewellery stolen in a distraction burglary.

The burglary in Coneygree Road, Stanground, took place between 2pm and 2.20pm on Wednesday, August 8.

The victim was targeted by a man who said he was doing community work and did not accept payment.

The man returned in a silver/grey car with girls aged between 18 and 22, with one wearing pink leggings.

While the victim was speaking to the girls the man entered the house and stole jewellery and money.

Community safety officer Helen O’Driscoll said: “Please DO NOT buy any services at the door and never allow anyone to pressure you into agreeing to have work done.

“If you ask these type of callers to leave and they refuse then call police on 999. If you’re not sure who is at your door, don’t open it.”

Anyone with information regarding the above crimes should call via 101 quoting crime number 35/21755/18, or visit www.contactcambspolice.uk/Report/. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org