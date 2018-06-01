Elderly woman from Thorney has savings stolen in distraction burglary

An elderly woman from Thorney had her savings stolen in a distraction burglary.

The incident was reported to police at about 2.45pm yesterday (Thursday).

Police news

A police spokesman said multiple people in a silver Nissan Micra came to the property of the victim. One spoke to her outside the front of the property while others went round the back and stole money from the house.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 296 of May 31, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.