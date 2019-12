Eight men suspected of hare coursing in Peterborough have been caught.

Police stopped six men with dogs on land in Thorney on Friday.

Police speaking to the people they caught in Thorney. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “All suspects were interviewed, phones seized and they were dispersed from the county.”

Then the following day another two men were caught on the same patch of land.

A spokesperson said: “The males were interviewed, reported for offences and their phones and car were seized.”