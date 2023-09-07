E-Fit released of suspect after serious sexual assault in Peterborough underpass
Detectives investigating a serious sexual assault in Peterborough have released an e-fit of the attacker.
The victim, a woman in her 30s, was attacked between 2.30am and 3.50am on Sunday, 20 August, in the underpass between Bourges Boulevard and Westfield Road.
No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.
Detective Inspector Graham Newton said: “I would like to hear from anyone who may have seen a man who resembles our e-fit.
“We are also still appealing for any information, no matter how small, and to any drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area of Bourges Boulevard, Taverners Road or Westfield Road.
“This was an incredibly distressing incident for the victim who continues to be supported by specially trained officers.”
Anyone with information should visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website or speak to us on web chat quoting crime reference 35/62429/23. Alternatively call 101.
There is also the opportunity to report anonymously via Crimestoppers.