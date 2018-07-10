E-fit released in hunt for man after traumatic sexual assault on woman

Officers investigating a sexual assault in Cambridgeshire have released an e-fit of the offender.

At about 8am on Thursday, 31 May a woman was walking along Mayfield Road in Huntingdon when she was approached by a man and assaulted.

The victim was uninjured as a result of the incident.

PC Gary English said: “This was a traumatic experience for the victim and I’m urging anyone who recognises the man in the e-fit or has any information about the incident to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 35/2169/18 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.