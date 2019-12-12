Drunk Ramsey man headbutted man who tried to stop fight

A drunk man started a fight before headbutting a man who tried to intervene.

Kieren Davis, 21, had been drinking heavily at the White Lion Pub in Bury, Huntingdonshire, before he met the victim in the early hours of the morning on 10 March.

Court

Fuelled by a combination of beer, Sambuca and jagerbombs, Davis began shouting at a passing woman as she left the pub, asking her to “give him a kiss.”

Davis stopped the woman from walking past, which prompted her boyfriend to step in and asked what he was doing.

The intervention sparked a heated response from Davis, who pushed the man and paced towards him with his fists clenched.

Another man witnessed the commotion and stepped between Davis and the victim to calm the situation.

Undeterred, David pushed the second man before lurching forward, headbutting him in the face.

The victim staggered back, bleeding heavily from the mouth and called police to report the incident. Davis then returned to the pub.

The following day, the victim had his injuries assessed by a dentist and was found to have two broken teeth as a result of the attack.

Davis was arrested 11 days later and claimed he had no recollection of the attack as he was

“more drunk than he had ever been.”

Davis, of The Malting, Ramsey, Huntingdon, admitted inflicting GBH without intent and assault.

At Peterborough Crown Court, he was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay £5,600 compensation within the next 12 months. Davis was also ordered to complete 150 hours unpaid work.

DC Luke Whatford said: “I would like to commend the quick thinking actions of the member of the public who reported the incident and gave enough information for officers to track Davis down.

“This was a vicious, unprovoked assault that caused a significant level of injury to the victim.