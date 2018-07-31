Drunk Peterborough man jailed for launching furious attack on ex-girlfriend

A drunken man who launched a furious attack on his ex-girlfriend because she refused to give him a lift to her home has been jailed for more than two years.

Samuel Harbour (29) of Deaconscroft, Ravensthorpe, had been out drinking at an event in King’s Lynn on Saturday, June 2 but was thrown out at about 9.30pm for disorderly behaviour and called the woman, who is in her 20s, for a lift back to her house.

Samuel Harbour

The court heard how she refused and tried to drive past the property to take him back to his home.

But Harbour pulled the handbrake, punched her in the face and pushed her out of the car.

A member of the public, a man in his 20s, tried to intervene but Harbour hit him into a wall with the car and drove off with the woman’s phone, keys and handbag, leaving the man with minor injuries.

Two hours later he returned to the victim’s house, smashing a window to gain entry. Once inside he used a vacuum cleaner hose to hit her over the head before punching her in the face numerous times, causing minor injuries.

Officers were called by concerned neighbours and arrested Harbour. On Friday, June 8, while on bail, he was arrested again for breaching his bail conditions by contacting the woman.

While in custody Harbour complained of chest pains and was taken to Peterborough City Hospital. He refused treatment and tried to run from officers as he was being escorted out of the hospital, but he was caught soon after.

Harbour was made the subject of a 10 year restraining order and jailed for two years and four months after pleading guilty to two counts of causing actual bodily harm and escaping lawful custody on Friday at Cambridge Crown Court. He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

DC Robin Gray said: “I’d like to commend the victim for her courage in coming forward and helping us get a conviction and the man in his 20s for the bravery he showed when he intervened that day.”