Drunk Peterborough clubber who offered to pay for McDonalds with crisp packet couldn’t take pregnant wife to hospital as he was in the cells

A Bretton nightclubber who offered a crisp packet and then a sock to pay for his late-night McDonald’s was not “lovin’ it” when his prank landed him a drink-driving charge.

And he also copped an earful from his pregnant wife whom he was supposed to be taking to hospital hours later for an induced birth.

Magistrates in King’s Lynn heard on Monday (November 26) that the “banter”, as Shamsher Butt called it, happened at the drive-thru in the town’s Clenchwarton Road at 4.40am on November 11.

McDonald’s employee Benjamin Goodwin was serving the defendant at the pay window.

Prosecutor Jane Walker said: “The defendant first asked if he could get a staff discount. He was slurring his words. He tried to pay for his food with a crisp packet and then found a £10 note.”

Mr Goodwin, who suspected that Butt was drink-driving, asked colleagues to call the police before asking the defendant to park in one of the waiting bays while the order was prepared. He noticed Butt then hit a kerb, said Miss Walker.

A roadside breath test was positive and Butt, (29), was arrested. An evidential test gave a reading of 65 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35. In interview, Butt said that he had drunk a couple of vodka and Cokes at a nightclub and felt fine to drive.

Miss Walker said: “He told police that he offered a sock and then a crisp packet. This was just banter.”

Butt, of Benland, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

In mitigation, Alison Muir said: “He was in high jinks. His wife was going to give birth the following day. He was supposed to take her to hospital but he was in the police station.”

She said his antics at McDonald’s were “all part of his sense of humour” and the ban meant he could no longer be a takeaway delivery driver.

She added: “His wife is supportive of him but not very happy about him going out that evening and jeopardising the family finances.”

Butt was banned from driving for 18 months, which can be reduced by 18 weeks with successful completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course. He was fined £120 and told to pay £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.