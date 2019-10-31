Drunk driver who rolled pick-up truck into Fenland ditch banned from driving

A man who rolled his Nissan Navara into a Fenland ditch and then refused to give a breath sample has been banned from driving.

Jack McDarby, 23, was driving along Elm Road, March, on 20 July when he lost control of the truck.

The truck in the ditch

The vehicle crossed the road and entered the ditch rolling at least once. McDarby received medical attention from members of a nearby rugby club, including an off duty paramedic.

Police and ambulance attended and reported McDarby appeared intoxicated and that they could smell alcohol on his breath. He was also obstructive and verbally aggressive to the emergency workers.

McDarby, of Nettle Bank, Wisbech, then refused to provide a sample of breath and was subsequently arrested. He was taken to hospital where again he was asked for a sample which he refused for a second time.

He underwent complex surgery on damaged tendons in his arm and only narrowly escaped amputation.

On Monday (29 October) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to two counts of failing to provide a sample, but claimed he was impaired because of a head injury caused by the accident.

Magistrates refuted this and said McDarby was “severely impaired” but they believed this was not due to a head injury. The said his level of impairment made him “a significant danger on the road.”

He was banned from driving for 20 months, given a 12-month community order and fined £710.

PC James Goose said: “McDarby suffered some traumatic injuries as a result of his actions. This incident could have been even worse had he collided with an innocent road user or member of the public.

“These court proceedings provide an example to those who do not provide a sample at the roadside or in custody that they will be held to account and will not receive a lighter sentence.

PC Steve Blackmore added: “Cambridgeshire Constabulary remains committed to keeping the county’s roads safe and positive action will be taken against those who drink drive and also fail to provide samples in a bid to swerve being caught.”

If you wish to report drink driving, there is a dedicated, confidential hotline for members of the public to call and report those driving under the influence.

The hotline - 0800 032 0845 - is available 24/7, and gives people the opportunity to supply information to help reduce the number of drink or drug drivers on the roads.