Drugs found stashed under hedge in Peterborough

Drugs were found stashed under a hedge in Lincoln Road in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police put out a message on social media highlighting the discovery, while cheekily asking the person who dumped the drugs to come forward.

Police said: “We’re seeking the owner of this cash, his driving license and bottle of aftershave to come forward. We have found your property!

“In case your wondering we found the drugs you left with it also.”

A police spokeswoman said so far no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.