Drugs and a “large quantity of cash” were seized by police near Warboys today (Monday).

Officers from the Rural Crime Action Team stopped a Vauxhall Vectra before searching the vehicle, where they discovered a “large quantity of cash and several wraps of suspected drugs”.

Items seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire Police added: “Both occupants were arrested and the vehicle/drugs/cash all seized.

“The suspects remain in custody.”