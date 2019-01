Have your say

Two people have been arrested after officers executed five warrants in Oxney Road, Peterborough this morning, Monday.

Officers discovered 103 cannabis plants that were seized from various places on the site, including from inside a lorry.

Police at the scene on the raid in Oxney Road, Peterborough, this morning

Two firearms were also seized.

A 27-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, both from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of producing class B drugs and remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Cannabis plants found during the raid in Oxney Road, Peterborough, this morning