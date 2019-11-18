Drugs and cash seized after police raid

Police seized drugs and cash after raiding a property in Station Road, March, on Friday.

The warrant was executed at around 5.30pm, with officers discovering a quantity of cannabis, suspected Class A drugs and cash.

Drugs and cash which were seized by police. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

No arrests have been made but an investigation is ongoing, a police spokesman said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/81862/19, or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.