Drug driving, health and safety failure and stealing from Boots - the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

These are the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

June 10, 2019

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Siamen Bida (25) of Bifield, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

BS Graves Electrical ltd of Rushmere close, Ramsey

Guilty plea to failing to conduct your undertaking in such a way to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, that persons in your employment who may have been affected thereby, were not exposed to risks to their health and safety

Fined £25,000, victim surcharge £170, costs £6,500

Scott Burchett (40) of Wayside Crescent, Peterborough

Guilty plea of theft (value £490.64 from Sainsbury’s)

Community order - alcohol treatment requirement for six months, rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £85

Chasey Alwin Smith (31) of Parson Drove, Wisbech

Guilty plea to theft

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £1,270

June 11, 2019

Dimcho Aleksiev (28) of Little London, Spalding

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Alvaro Ferreira (44) of Christie Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Eight points on licence

Darren Genovese (41) of Green Lane, Yaxley

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Found guilty of failing to stop after an accident

Found guilty of failing to report an accident

Found guilty of failing to give information about the identity of a driver

Fined £990, victim surcharge £99, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Pawel Gurkowski (45) of Willow Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty of speeding (109mph in a 70mph zone.)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for seven days

Nicholas Holmes (31) of Harvester Way, Crowland.

Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 40mph zone)

Fined £361, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Six points on licence

Rafaqit Hussain (35) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Guilty plea to driving with no MOT

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence

Robert Miller (20) of Peterborough Road, Whittlesey

Guilty of speeding (55mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Mihai Niculae (29) of Broadway, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, Six points on licence

Ernestas Smailys (26) of Leighton, Peterborough

Guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months

Martin Upton (52) of Knighton Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

Robina Kausar (41) of Swanspool, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £40, victims surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence

June 12, 2019

Carlene Bennett (30) of Stow Road, Wisbech

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £115, costs £620

Hayley Brice (47) of Aylmer Drive, King’s Lynn

Guilty plea to theft of LOL Dolls (value £197.46 from Asda)

Guilty plea to theft of LOL Dolls (value £147.64 from Asda)

Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, compensation £197.46.

Elvijs Burtnieks (29) of Windmill Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (122ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - 200 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 15/3/21

Frances Cooper (56) of Malvern Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour at Peterborough City Hospital

Fined £144, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Tomasz Demski (44) of High Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (84ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 24/7/20

Daniel Harris (25) of Moor Road, Chorley

Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Community order - 190 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months

Kevin Oliver (29) of Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 18/5/20

Emmanuel Parker (43) of Gatenby, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - 120 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85 costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four years

Victoria Roberts (23) of Battle Road, Ramsey

Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £415, victim surcharge £41, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 12/1/20

Piotr Wroblewski (32) of HMP Norwich

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months

James Herd (32) of Casterton Road, Stamford

Guilty plea to theft of Tramadol tablets (value unknown belonging to Mi Pharmacy)

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Jailed for six months, suspended for 24 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85

June 19, 2019

Sarah Askew (30) of Park Lane, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting a police constable

Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Ahmad Bilal (27) of Grange Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £300 (£200 for drug driving, £100 for no insurance), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Alexander Blower (41) of Scotney Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to making threats to kill

Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £85, victim surcharge £85

Connor Boldero (23) of Barnes Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (67ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 15/6/20

Eugeniu Cantemir (39) of Benland, Peterborough

Guilty plea to attempted theft of make up items (value £45.96 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of make up items (value £224.83 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of electric toothbrushes (value £130 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of medical spray (value £4.59 from Boots)

Guilty plea to theft of two pressure washers (value £240 from B&Q)

Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place

Jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for six months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £359.42

Razan Dinu (42) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Community order - 180 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 23/3/21

Liam George (45) of Hungate Road, Emneth

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20, costs £85

Rickie Keep (30) of West Avenue, Ramsey

Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)

Community order - 40 hours unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 23 months

Dominic Pelan (28) of Peterborough Road, Eye

Guilty plea to breaching terms of notification requirements as a registered sex offender in that he failed to notify police seven days in advance of a trip to Hungary

Guilty plea to failing to comply with notification requirements in that he failed to notify police within three days of getting a new debit card

Fined £230, victim surcharge £30, costs £85

LeeSanders (31) of Gatenby, Peterborough

Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Nathan Stevens (31) of Clipston Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Challis)

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Community order - 80 hours unpaid work Victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Brett Wallace (36) of Barnstock, Peterborough

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated

Community order - 180 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £85, costs £85

Deimantas Zakrzevskis (30) of Castle Mews, Wisbech

Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour

Guilty plea to failure to surrender

Fined £300 (£200 for drunk and disorderly, £100 for failure to surrender), victim surcharge £30, costs £85

Alireza Shenasa (52) of Star Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker - police officer Sam Kingdom

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker - PC Fran Draper

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100 (£50 to each officer)

Eoin Ward (21) of Stang Road, Cabra, Northern Ireland

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. 200 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 2 years

June 24, 2019

Andy Connors, (20) of Hook Road, Wimblington

Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone

Fined £90, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found based on hardship caused to father who is disabled and relies on Mr Connors to take him to medical appointments

Kolawole Akindele (58) of North Brink, Wisbech

Found guilty of describing himself as a chiropractor whilst suspended from the register of the General Chiropractic Council

Fined £1,500, victim surcharge £120, costs £1,500

Nene Milling Company of Brigstock Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to failing to ensure health safety and welfare at work

Fined £5,000, victim surcharge £120, costs £2,499

Francois Nyandu (40) of Lanesborough Road, Leicester

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Fined £300 (£200 failing to provide a specimen, £100 driving otherwise in accordance with a licence), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months

June 24

Wanda Ramalho (44) of no fixed abode

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour

Guilty plea to failing to surrender

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20

Jodie Collins (34) of Doubleday Road, Loughton

Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)

Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)

Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £170

Sarah McCann (31) of Lee Church Street, Lewisham

Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)

Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)

Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £170

Anthony Smith (35) of Crown Street, Peterborough

Admits failing to comply with supervision requirements

Jailed for 10 days

Paul Prichard (51) of Rowell Way, Sawtry

Found guilty of criminal damage of a bicycle to value of £300

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour

Found guilty of driving without due care and attention

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £370. Six points on licence

Ardesh Atlaf (22) of Reeves Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 120 hours unpaid work. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £85, costs £620

James Brady (46) of Jobs Lane, March

Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence