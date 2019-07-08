Drug driving, health and safety failure and stealing from Boots - the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court

These are the latest offenders sentenced at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
June 10, 2019
Siamen Bida (25) of Bifield, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Jailed for 12 weeks. Victim surcharge £115. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
BS Graves Electrical ltd of Rushmere close, Ramsey
Guilty plea to failing to conduct your undertaking in such a way to ensure, so far as reasonably practicable, that persons in your employment who may have been affected thereby, were not exposed to risks to their health and safety
Fined £25,000, victim surcharge £170, costs £6,500
Scott Burchett (40) of Wayside Crescent, Peterborough
Guilty plea of theft (value £490.64 from Sainsbury’s)
Community order - alcohol treatment requirement for six months, rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £85
Chasey Alwin Smith (31) of Parson Drove, Wisbech
Guilty plea to theft
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £1,270
June 11, 2019
Dimcho Aleksiev (28) of Little London, Spalding
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Alvaro Ferreira (44) of Christie Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, costs £85. Eight points on licence
Darren Genovese (41) of Green Lane, Yaxley
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Found guilty of failing to stop after an accident
Found guilty of failing to report an accident
Found guilty of failing to give information about the identity of a driver
Fined £990, victim surcharge £99, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Pawel Gurkowski (45) of Willow Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty of speeding (109mph in a 70mph zone.)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for seven days
Nicholas Holmes (31) of Harvester Way, Crowland.
Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 40mph zone)
Fined £361, victim surcharge £36, costs £85. Six points on licence
Rafaqit Hussain (35) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Guilty plea to driving with no MOT
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Six points on licence
Robert Miller (20) of Peterborough Road, Whittlesey
Guilty of speeding (55mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Mihai Niculae (29) of Broadway, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £250, victim surcharge £30, costs £85, Six points on licence
Ernestas Smailys (26) of Leighton, Peterborough
Guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for six months
Martin Upton (52) of Knighton Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
Robina Kausar (41) of Swanspool, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £40, victims surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence
June 12, 2019
Carlene Bennett (30) of Stow Road, Wisbech
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, and the offence was racially aggravated
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Compensation £100, victim surcharge £115, costs £620
Hayley Brice (47) of Aylmer Drive, King’s Lynn
Guilty plea to theft of LOL Dolls (value £197.46 from Asda)
Guilty plea to theft of LOL Dolls (value £147.64 from Asda)
Fined £40, victim surcharge £30, compensation £197.46.
Elvijs Burtnieks (29) of Windmill Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (122ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - 200 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 15/3/21
Frances Cooper (56) of Malvern Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour at Peterborough City Hospital
Fined £144, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Tomasz Demski (44) of High Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (84ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £346, victim surcharge £34, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 20 months - can be reduced by 20 weeks if course completed by 24/7/20
Daniel Harris (25) of Moor Road, Chorley
Guilty plea to drug driving (cocaine)
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Community order - 190 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 24 months
Kevin Oliver (29) of Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 25 days. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 18/5/20
Emmanuel Parker (43) of Gatenby, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - 120 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85 costs £85. Disqualified from driving for four years
Victoria Roberts (23) of Battle Road, Ramsey
Guilty plea to drink driving (41ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £415, victim surcharge £41, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months - can be reduced by 13 weeks if course completed by 12/1/20
Piotr Wroblewski (32) of HMP Norwich
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Fined £100, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 15 months
James Herd (32) of Casterton Road, Stamford
Guilty plea to theft of Tramadol tablets (value unknown belonging to Mi Pharmacy)
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Jailed for six months, suspended for 24 months. Drug Rehabilitation Requirement for six months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85
June 19, 2019
Sarah Askew (30) of Park Lane, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting a police constable
Fined £80, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Ahmad Bilal (27) of Grange Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300 (£200 for drug driving, £100 for no insurance), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Alexander Blower (41) of Scotney Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to making threats to kill
Community order - Alcohol Treatment Requirement for six months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £85, victim surcharge £85
Connor Boldero (23) of Barnes Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (67ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 18 months - can be reduced by 18 weeks if course completed by 15/6/20
Eugeniu Cantemir (39) of Benland, Peterborough
Guilty plea to attempted theft of make up items (value £45.96 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of make up items (value £224.83 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of electric toothbrushes (value £130 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of medical spray (value £4.59 from Boots)
Guilty plea to theft of two pressure washers (value £240 from B&Q)
Guilty plea to possession of a knife in a public place
Jailed for three months, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for six months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 15 days. Compensation £359.42
Razan Dinu (42) of Lincoln Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Community order - 180 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £85, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 30 months - can be reduced by 30 weeks if course completed by 23/3/21
Liam George (45) of Hungate Road, Emneth
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Conditional discharge for 12 months, victim surcharge £20, costs £85
Rickie Keep (30) of West Avenue, Ramsey
Guilty plea to drug driving (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol)
Community order - 40 hours unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 23 months
Dominic Pelan (28) of Peterborough Road, Eye
Guilty plea to breaching terms of notification requirements as a registered sex offender in that he failed to notify police seven days in advance of a trip to Hungary
Guilty plea to failing to comply with notification requirements in that he failed to notify police within three days of getting a new debit card
Fined £230, victim surcharge £30, costs £85
LeeSanders (31) of Gatenby, Peterborough
Guilty plea to possession of Class B drugs (cannabis)
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Nathan Stevens (31) of Clipston Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (PC Challis)
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Community order - 80 hours unpaid work Victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Brett Wallace (36) of Barnstock, Peterborough
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour and the offence was racially aggravated
Community order - 180 hours unpaid work, victim surcharge £85, costs £85
Deimantas Zakrzevskis (30) of Castle Mews, Wisbech
Guilty plea to drunk and disorderly behaviour
Guilty plea to failure to surrender
Fined £300 (£200 for drunk and disorderly, £100 for failure to surrender), victim surcharge £30, costs £85
Alireza Shenasa (52) of Star Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker - police officer Sam Kingdom
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker - PC Fran Draper
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £100 (£50 to each officer)
Eoin Ward (21) of Stang Road, Cabra, Northern Ireland
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to failing to stop after an accident
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. 200 hours unpaid work. Victim surcharge £115, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 2 years
June 24, 2019
Andy Connors, (20) of Hook Road, Wimblington
Guilty plea to driving while using a mobile phone
Fined £90, victim surcharge £30, costs £300. Six points on licence. No totting disqualification - exceptional hardship found based on hardship caused to father who is disabled and relies on Mr Connors to take him to medical appointments
Kolawole Akindele (58) of North Brink, Wisbech
Found guilty of describing himself as a chiropractor whilst suspended from the register of the General Chiropractic Council
Fined £1,500, victim surcharge £120, costs £1,500
Nene Milling Company of Brigstock Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to failing to ensure health safety and welfare at work
Fined £5,000, victim surcharge £120, costs £2,499
Francois Nyandu (40) of Lanesborough Road, Leicester
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Guilty plea to driving otherwise in accordance with a licence
Fined £300 (£200 failing to provide a specimen, £100 driving otherwise in accordance with a licence), victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for 16 months
June 24
Wanda Ramalho (44) of no fixed abode
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour
Guilty plea to failing to surrender
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Conditional discharge for 12 months. Victim surcharge £20
Jodie Collins (34) of Doubleday Road, Loughton
Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)
Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)
Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £170
Sarah McCann (31) of Lee Church Street, Lewisham
Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)
Guilty plea to theft (value unknown, belonging to Boots)
Jailed for 10 weeks. Compensation £170
Anthony Smith (35) of Crown Street, Peterborough
Admits failing to comply with supervision requirements
Jailed for 10 days
Paul Prichard (51) of Rowell Way, Sawtry
Found guilty of criminal damage of a bicycle to value of £300
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour
Found guilty of driving without due care and attention
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Compensation £370. Six points on licence
Ardesh Atlaf (22) of Reeves Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Community order - Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days, 120 hours unpaid work. Compensation £150, victim surcharge £85, costs £620
James Brady (46) of Jobs Lane, March
Guilty plea to speeding (38mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £300, victim surcharge £30, costs £85. Three points on licence