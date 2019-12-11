Drug drivers including newly qualified 17-year-old arrested on Peterborough’s roads
A number of drug drivers have been taken off Peterborough’s roads in the past 10 days.
Officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit have also been tackling many other motoring offences, including anti-social behaviour and drivers who have failed to insure their vehicles.
1. Driver has no insurance and failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cannabis
Taken into custody
2. Driver "forgot" to get insurance
Driver reported and car seized
3. No licence or insurance
Driver reported and car seized
4. Disqualified driver while car is uninsured
The driver also failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cannabis
View more