Cars seized by the BCH Road Policing Unit

Drug drivers including newly qualified 17-year-old arrested on Peterborough’s roads

A number of drug drivers have been taken off Peterborough’s roads in the past 10 days.

Officers from the BCH Road Policing Unit have also been tackling many other motoring offences, including anti-social behaviour and drivers who have failed to insure their vehicles.

Taken into custody

1. Driver has no insurance and failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cannabis

Taken into custody
Buy a Photo
Driver reported and car seized

2. Driver "forgot" to get insurance

Driver reported and car seized
Buy a Photo
Driver reported and car seized

3. No licence or insurance

Driver reported and car seized
Buy a Photo
The driver also failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cannabis

4. Disqualified driver while car is uninsured

The driver also failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cannabis
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6