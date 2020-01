A number of drug drivers and motorists without insurance have been stopped in Peterborough over the past week.

Traffic officers with the BCH Road Police Unit also seized one car on two separate occasions. Here are all the vehicles they have taken off Peterborough’s roads in the last seven days.

1. No insurance since last September Driver reported and car seized Buy a Photo

2. Driver uninsured He tried to get insurance while police were doing their checks Buy a Photo

3. Driver with no licence, insurance or tax Also failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cannabis and was arrested Buy a Photo

4. No insurance, MOT or tax Car also had a defective exhaust and defective lights Buy a Photo

View more