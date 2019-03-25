Drug driver who hit 100mph and overtook on a blind bridge to escape police avoids jail at Peterborough Crown Court

A man who drove at speeds of more than 100mph in a bid to evade police was later found to be a provisional licence holder and tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

Nathan Allen, of no fixed address, was spotted driving with only one working headlight by an officer on patrol on January 4.

The cash discarded from Allen's car. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The officer checked the vehicle on ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) before catching up with the 32-year-old, who was driving a Black Vauxhall Astra on the B660 Glatton Road in Holme.

He indicated for the driver to stop using blue lights but Allen failed to do so and turned right, travelling towards Ramsey Heights.

The officer activated the sirens and flashing headlights but Allen carried on.

He finally stopped after pulling into a lay-by in Ugg Mere Court Road, where he spoke to the officer but then sped off again.

The officer continued pursuing Allen, who drove along Herne Road towards Pondersbridge at speeds of more than 85mph – despite the 30mph speed limit.

He reached speeds of more than 100mph and made various dangerous manoeuvres, including overtaking a vehicle on a blind bridge and ignoring solid white ‘no overtake’ lines.

As Allen turned left onto the B1095, he smashed into a road sign, damaging a wheel. He tried to cause confusion by activating the indicators and hazard lights, breaking heavily and driving at speeds of between 30mph and 50mph.

Allen eventually left the carriageway, which meant the officer was able to pull alongside the vehicle, and he finally pulled over and got out with the keys in his hand.

Allen was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, and a search of him revealed him to be possession of a small bag of cannabis.

A bag containing a large amount of cash was discarded from the car during the pursuit and was later recovered.

Allen provided a roadside drugs test which was positive for cannabis and cocaine – but later declined to provide an evidential drugs sample for driving under the influence.

In police interview Allen answered no comment to all questions.

However, he later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to provide a sample and possession of cannabis.

He was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (March 22), where he was handed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 24 months.

He was also ordered to complete a 20 day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement, carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and pay £600 in fines. Allen was disqualified from driving for three years.

DC Malc Bush, who investigated, said: “This case is an excellent example of proactive policing under the force’s Operation Raptor and serves as a reminder to everyone using the roads that we can’t be everywhere, but we could be anywhere.

“Allen initially aroused attention after driving with just one working headlight, before going on to drive dangerously and recklessly with no consideration for other road users.

“Thankfully, nobody was hurt but the situation could have been so much worse.”

Anyone wishing to report someone for drink or drug driving is urged to call a 24/7 hotline - 0800 032 0845.