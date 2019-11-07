Drug driver jailed and eight other men caught drink or drug driving are sentenced

A man caught driving in Peterborough while under the influence of cocaine has been jailed for nearly four months.

Ryan Bartram (26) of Mill Road, West Walton, near Wisbech, was stopped by officers on Thorpe Road, Peterborough on May 5 this year,

Police are cracking down on drink driving EMN-190626-113653001

Bartram was driving a Vauxhall Astra, and gave a positive drug reading when he was stopped.He was also driving while disqualified, with no insurance, and police found a quantity of cannabis in his car.

Along with cocaine, he also tested positive for benzoylecgonine. When he was stopped, he was in breach of a suspended sentence, after being convicted of dangerous driving after an incident in Sutton Bridge in September last year. He had been given a six month sentence, suspended for a year.

Bartram was jailed for five weeks for each count of driving under the influence of drugs, to be served concurrently to each other, five weeks for driving while disqualified, again to be served concurrently. Magistrates also implemented 10 weeks of the suspended sentence, to be served consecutively. He was banned from driving for 12 months.

Bartram was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115, and costs of £85. He pleaded guilty to all the offences.

The 26-year-old was one of a number of drivers in front of Peterborough magistrates charged with drink or drug driving.

Donatas Bogusis (29) of Bath Road, Wisbech, was banned from driving for 14 months after he was stopped on Tavistock Road, Wisbech in his Ford Mondeo.

He gave a Breathalyser reading of 47ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath - above the 35ugs limit.

He later failed to surrender at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court after being released on bail by King’s Lynn police.

He was fined £230 for drink driving, and £30 for failure to surrender. His 14 month ban can be reduced by 14 weeks if he completes a drink driver rehabilitation course by 20/7/2020. He pleaded guilty to both counts.

MORE: Cambridgeshire police carry out 2,000 fewer breath tests compared to 10 years ago, new statistics reveal



Tanver Hussain (27) of Cobden Street, Peterborough was more than twice the legal limit when he was stopped on October 1.

Officers pulled his VW Passat over on Lime Tree Avenue, and he gave a Breathalyser reading of 77ugs of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

Hussain pleaded guilty to drink driving, and was fined £230, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and costs of £85. He was banned from driving for 19 months, which can be reduced by 19 weeks if he completes the rehabilitation course by 18/11/20.

Deivydas Katauskas (21) of Sutton Road, Leverington, was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work after he admitted drink driving, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence

Katauskas was stopped in his Rover 75 on Leverington Road on October 4, and gave a Breathalyser reading of 87ugs in 100ml of breath.

Along with the community service, he was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90 and £85 costs. His 22 month driving ban can be reduced by 22 weeks if he completes the course by 30/1/21,

Dumitru Negura (28) of Craig Street, Peterborough was driving his Fiat Punto under the influence of cocaine and cannabis when he was caught on September 27.

Police also found he was in possession of cocaine.

Negura was fined £100 for possession of class A drugs and £250 for driving under the influence of drugs, He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for one year. The drugs were ordered to be destroyed.

Deivudas Sidagis (25) of Staithe Road, Wisbech, was more than twice the drink drive limit when he was stopped.

He gave a Breathalyser reading of 83ugs in 100ml of breath when his Passat was topped on Kirkgate Street.

He was fined £436, ordered to pay a £43 victim surcharge and £85 costs by magistrates. He was also banned from driving for 22 months - the ban can be reduced by 22 weeks if the course is completed by 30/1/21.

Milan Skop (22) of Bringhurst, Orton Goldhay was under the influence of cannabis when he was driving his Honda Jazz while uninsured.

He was stopped on Lincoln Road on May 27.

Magistrates fined him £320, and ordered him to pay a victim surcharge of £32 and £85 costs.

Robert Stan (28) of Boleyn Avenue, Peterborough was banned from driving for a year and a half after admitting drink driving.

He gave a Breathalyser reading of 63ugs when his Civic was stopped on Chapel Street on September 29.

He was fined £346, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £85 costs. His ban can be reduced by 18 weeks if he completes the course by 25/10/20.

Nathaniel Skilton (24) of Westmoreland Gardens, Peterborough was stopped in his Vauxhall Corsa on October 11 in Westmoreland Gardens.

He gave a Breathalyser reading of 58ugs in 100ml of breath, and was fined £200, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £32, and £85 costs. His 16 month ban can be reduced by 16 weeks if the course is completed by 8/9/20