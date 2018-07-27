Drug driver banned after being stopped in Peterborough

A new driver caught nearly three times over the drug drive limit has been banned for a year.

Jack South (24), of Swallows Road, Peterborough, was caught driving on Eagle Way by police on March 8 this year.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today, where he admitted driving under the influence of drugs.

He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £213 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £30.

The court was told police had pulled South over for a routine stop, when they noticed a strong smell of cannabis. They also saw a cannabis grinder in the car.

A blood test revealed he had 5.6 microgrammes of cannabis in his blood. The legal limit is 2 microgrammes.

South, defending himself, said: "I understand what I have done is wrong. I highly regret it. I've had my licence for just under a year."

Sentencing, Magistrate Mark Cross said: "Ten minutes of pleasure has created a lot of inconvenience, embarrasment and financial cost."