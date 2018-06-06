Drug dealing charge dropped after man was found with over £1k worth of drugs, scales and empty bags at Cambridgeshire Festival

A man found with over £1,000 of drugs at a Cambridgeshire festival has been handed a suspended sentence.

Michael Purdy, 26, was stopped by security staff at last year’s Secret Garden Party near Huntingdon because he was acting suspiciously. They searched his bag and found MDMA, ketamine and cannabis to the value of £350.

Court News

Police searched his tent and found a further £810 worth of MDMA, ketamine, cannabis and cocaine, empty bags and scales.

Purdy, of Woodrow Avenue, Hayes, was charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis but later pleaded guilty to possession of class A and class B drugs and the supply charge was dropped.

He was sentenced last Friday (1 June) at Cambridge Crown Court to two years imprisonment, suspended for two years. He was also told to complete 200 hours’ unpaid work and rehabilitation activity.