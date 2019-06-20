Drug dealers snared by eagle-eyed officer on lunchtime run

Two drug dealers have been jailed after they were spotted by an eagle-eyed police officer on his lunchtime run.

Miqhail Reid (19) and Harry Williams (21) were known to police through intelligence which suggested they were involved in drug dealing in Cambridge.

Miqhail Reid and Harry Williams

The pair were spotted on Christ’s Pieces on March 21 by Superintendent Jon Hutchinson, who was out on a run during his lunch break. Knowing it was the perfect opportunity to search them, he requested back up.

When support arrived they approached Reid and Williams, who were sitting on a bench near to the children’s play area. Williams gave himself up to police but Reid tried to flee in the direction of the Princess Diana Memorial.

Reid was swiftly arrested by Supt Hutchinson, who had witnessed him throw a blue package into a nearby bush. The package was recovered and found to contain 38 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, worth nearly £400.

Williams had 12g of cannabis, worth about £120, a burner phone and more than £50 cash. Messages relating to drug dealing were found on the phone, as well as a ‘note’ which indicated he had made nearly £900 through drug dealing.

Drugs seized by police

At Cambridge Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday, June 19) Reid, of Scoter Court, Abinger Grove, London, was sentenced to three years and four months in a youth offenders institute after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Williams, of no fixed abode, was jailed for three and a half years at the same court after pleading guilty to possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug and breach of a suspended sentence order.

Supt Hutchinson said: “As a police officer you are never off duty. I had seen Williams’ photograph in our briefing room earlier that day and by chance I was in the right place at the right time.

“As a result of the intelligence we had built up against the pair I was confident enough to act on gut instinct. With the help of two supporting officers, the right decision was made and a substantial amount of drugs was taken off the streets.”

PC Oliver Bissill, who investigated, said: “This case highlights the importance of information about drug activity and the difference it can make in our efforts to tackle the issue.”