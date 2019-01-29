Drug dealers found guilty of murdering man in frenzied knife attack

Two drug dealers have been found guilty of murdering a Cambridge man in a frenzied knife attack.

Juned Ahmed, 18, and Ashraf Hussan, 20, stabbed Peter Anderson, 46, multiple times at just after 4pm on July 25 last year.

The court heard Mr Anderson, also known as Blue, had gone to the railway bridge on Stourbridge Common to buy drugs he had ordered on the phone from the ‘RJ’ drugs line.

It is not known whether the attack was a result of mistaken identity in relation to a robbery on Ahmed the day before, or “simply because they didn’t like the way he looked”, but Mr Anderson was left seriously injured.

Passers-by stopped to help and then paramedics and he was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, in a critical condition. However, he died shortly after arrival from a stab wound to the heart.

Ahmed, of Kings Road, Newham, London, and Hussan, of Eversleigh Road, Newham, London, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on the day of the murder, and Ahmed admitted being in possession of a knife.

But both claimed they were not at the railway bridge and were not involved in the killing, however, today both were found guilty of murder.

The jury also found Hussan guilty of being in possession of a bladed article - a knife.

Today, Chanell Law, Peter's fiancée, said: “These evil individuals have taken the love of my life from me and have left me totally devastated.

"Blue was a good and kind man. Individuals like these two need to realise the consequences of carrying knives. They have ended Blue's life and ruined their own lives.”

Detective Chief Inspector Al Page, from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit, paid tribute to the courage of witnesses, some of whom were drug addicts, who came forward to give evidence in court.

He said: “Peter was trying to buy drugs on Stourbridge Common on July 25 last year but he was met by the sort of brutality no one should ever have to encounter.

“We may never know why he was attacked but there can be no justification for what happened. It has left his friends and family in devastated and I hope today’s convictions give them some crumbs of comfort.

“There were no eye-witnesses to the murder and evidence had to be painstakingly obtained and analysed.

"It was not possible to establish who wielded the knife but Ahmed and Hussan were both present and intended to cause serious injury, so are responsible for Peter’s murder.”

Sentencing will take place on 22 February.