Drug dealer who hid wraps in Tic Tac box snared by off duty officer

A man caught dealing heroin and crack cocaine in has been jailed.

An off duty officer was on his lunch break at The Grafton Centre in Cambridge on October 26, 2017, when he spotted Peter Abolarin talking to a man and a woman he knew to be drug addicts.

Peter Abolarin

Suspecting a drug deal was about to take place, the officer called for assistance before approaching Abolarin, who ran away.

The 22-year-old of South Street, Enfield, hid a Tic Tac box, with about 20 wraps inside, under the wheel arch of a car before stopping in John Street where he was detained.

Abolarin claimed the drugs were for his personal use but officers found further wraps and cash where he had been staying with his girlfriend in Newmarket Road.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin and two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

The drugs hidden in the Tic Tac box

He was sentenced to two years and nine months on Monday (July 15) at Cambridge Crown Court.

Detective Constable Karen Lunn said: “We’re working hard to tackle drug dealing in the city and bring people like Abolarin before the courts.”