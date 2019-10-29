Drug dealer who hid heroin and crack cocaine in his bottom jailed

A drug dealer who hid heroin and crack cocaine in his bottom has been jailed.

Abdi Hassan was stopped by officers from the Southern Impact Team after they suspected him of dealing drugs in Buchan Street, Cambridge on September 7.

Abdi Hassan

The 23-year-old was searched and found with six mobile phones which were constantly ringing. Officers took him to Parkside Police Station and a package containing crack cocaine and heroin was retrieved from his bottom.

Hassan, of Chelsea Manor Street, London, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and possession with intent to supply heroin.

At Cambridge Crown Court he was jailed for three years and four months.

PC Tom Carden from the Southern Impact Team said: “This is a long sentence and should serve as a stark warning to anyone involved in county line drug dealing that if you are caught in Cambridgeshire, you could end up in prison.

“There is nowhere to hide in this county for drug dealers and those who seek to exploit the vulnerabilities of others.”