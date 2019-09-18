Drug dealer who hid cannabis inside chewing gum container given community order

A drug dealer who hid cannabis inside a chewing gum container has been sentenced.

Police attended Darnell Jackson’s flat on February 5 after receiving reports of drug dealing at that address.

Crown court news

Jackson (20) of Newmarket Road, Cambridge, ran for his bedroom when police arrived and attempted to close himself inside. However, the officers followed and arrested him.

When asked if there was anything present in his room that should not be, Jackson indicated to an Adidas rucksack and a chewing gum container. Officers searched these items and found cannabis inside both.

In total there was £1,260 worth of cannabis inside Jackson’s room.

Additionally, his iPhone was littered with messages relating to drug deals, with some offering to supply cocaine.

Jackson was taken to Parkside Police Station to be interviewed and said he wanted the officers to know he had £230 inside his coat pocket, stating this was a birthday gift from his mother. In interview he gave no comment.

At Cambridge Crown Court on Monday Jackson pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis. He was sentenced to a 12 month community order, 80 hours of unpaid work and 10 days of rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR).

Sergeant Jamie Williams said: “Drugs can be linked to other crimes such as serious street-based violence and burglary, and altogether this brings misery to communities.

“Looking through Jackson’s phone it was clear to see he was using his Cambridge flat as a base from which to deal drugs to a large of number of people within the city. Thankfully he has been stopped in his tracks and I hope the rehabilitation activity will give him motivation to change his lifestyle.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.