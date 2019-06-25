Drug dealer seen operating in Mercedes jailed for four years

A drug dealer has been jailed for more than four years after he was caught thanks to information from the public.

Police received a call on Monday, December 4, 2017 from a member of the public reporting that a black Mercedes was being used to deal drugs from the Cherry Hinton area of Cambridge.

Kayode Brathwaite

Officers arrived and pulled over the vehicle, which was being driven by 37-year-old Kayode Brathwaite, in Fulbourn Road.

Suspicious Brathwaite and his passenger, 25-year-old Jessica Palmer, were involved in illegal activity and the pair and the car were searched.

Officers found £560 cash in Brathwaite’s pockets and two phones belonging to him in the car. They found a further £430 cash on Palmer along with another iPhone.

The pair were arrested and taken to Parkside Police Station. While they were in custody police searched their home in Manderston Road, Newmarket, and found three wraps of cocaine and two wraps of heroin.

Brathwaite’s phones were forensically examined and found to contain messages relating to drug dealing.

Yesterday (Monday, June 24) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for four years and four months after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

Palmer was sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to possession of criminal property at Cambridge Crown Court last Tuesday (June 18).

PC Dan Scott said: “This result has come as a direct result of concerned residents calling to report drug dealing in their area. It really demonstrates the difference the public can make by reporting this kind of activity.

“We remain committed to tackling street based drug dealing and would urge anyone with information about those responsible to get in touch.”

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.