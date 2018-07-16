Drug dealer jailed for three years after intense chase

A DRUG dealer who evaded arrest and sent police on a chase around Cambridge has been sentenced to three years in prison.

On 15 February 2017, officers were carrying out routine patrols in the area of Coronation Street following an increase in concerns around drug dealing.

Nico Bishop, 23, was stopped due to him acting suspiciously when he saw officers. He was asked what he had in his bag and became agitated before running off.

He was chased by an officer who saw him throw a white object from him into a nearby garden. He was eventually caught and arrested at a house in Coronation Mews.

Bishop’s bag was searched and was found to have a small amount of herbal cannabis in it and the white object he was seen to throw was recovered and proved to be cocaine valued in excess of £4,000. Testing was also carried out on his bag which showed a positive result for cocaine on the lining.

He was charged with possession of a class B drug and possession with intent to supply a class A drug.

Bishop, of Downham Road in Ely, denied the charges, however was found guilty on Friday (13 July) following a three-day trial at Peterborough Crown Court.

The same day he was sentenced to three years in prison for possession with intent to supply cocaine and received no separate penalty for the possession of cannabis.

PC Matt Smith said: “We will not tolerate the selling of drugs in our county and will do everything we can to disrupt those who form these networks.

“Bishop thought he could evade capture and would get away with his actions by trying to discard the evidence, however, following a lengthy investigation, justice has been served.”

To report information about drug dealing please visit www.cambs.police.uk/ reportconcern.