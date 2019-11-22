Drug dealer jailed after reports of dealing in Audi

A man has been jailed for more than two years after he was caught with hundreds of pounds in cash and Class A drugs.

Jordan McNaught (23) was arrested in Victoria Avenue, Cambridge, on November 19 last year after police received reports of drug dealing from a silver Audi A1 in the area.

Jordan McNaught

Officers searched his car and found a small amount of cannabis in the centre console of the vehicle.

When McNaught was searched at Parkside Police Station officers found £770 cash, along with 10 wraps of heroin and 14 wraps of crack cocaine.

In police interview he answered no comment, but in a statement admitted officers would find messages relating to drug dealing on his mobile phone.

McNaught, of Rampton Drift, Longstanton, was jailed for two years and eight months at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to two counts of possessing a Class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a controlled Class B drug.

Sergeant Jamie Williams said: “This sentence has come as a direct result of concerned residents calling to report drug dealing in their area. It really demonstrates the difference the public can make by reporting this kind of activity.

“We remain committed to tackling street based drug dealing and would urge anyone with information about those responsible to get in touch.”

Information about drug dealing can be reported via www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101.