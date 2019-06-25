Drug dealer jailed after being spotted in Sawtry car park

A drug dealer who was caught with large quantities of drugs in his car, thanks to a tip off from a member of the public, has been jailed.

Davis Rushbrook, 27, was seen by a member of the public parked in a recovery yard in Sawtry acting suspiciously at around midnight on 31 March.

Some of the drugs police found

They called the police who attended and stopped Rushbrook as he was leaving. On searching the vehicle they found 100s of purple rectangle bricks of ecstasy, plastic containers of cannabis and several clear bags containing class C substances.

Rushbrook, of Bedford Road, Hitchin, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A, two counts of possession with intent to supply class B, possession of class A, possession of class B and two counts of possession of class C.

Today (25 June) at Peterborough Crown Court he was sentenced to two years in prison.

DC Laura Rainbird said: “Information from the public plays an extremely important role in our efforts to disrupt the drug supply in this county.

“We’re working hard to tackle the issue and bring dealers to justice and having Rushbrook behind bars is another step in the right direction.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report this to us by reporting online at https://www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.