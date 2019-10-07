Drug dealer jailed after being caught red handed in Peterborough

A drug dealer caught red handed with £2,500 of cannabis in Peterborough has been jailed for two years.

Jonathan Hart, (54), was stopped by officers as he drove his blue Audi A3 along Bellona Drive, Peterborough, on 15 February this year.

Jonathan Hart

Before he was searched, Hart told officers he had “a bit of white on him”, referring to 16 bags of cocaine officers found stashed in a carrier bag in his pocket.

His car was searched and another plastic bag, containing more than 100 bags of cocaine, was found in the rear foot-well. Officers also found about £1,000 in the centre console with two mobile phones that rang continuously as Hart was arrested.

He was taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station where he initially claimed the drugs belonged to someone else, before conceding he had been caught red handed.

Hart, of Pertenhall Road, Swineshead, Bedfordshire, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Drugs Hart was caught with

