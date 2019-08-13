Drug dealer jailed after being caught red handed at Cambridgeshire nightclub

A drug dealer who was caught red-handed at a nightclub has been jailed for four years.

Sean Turton, 28, was seen dealing drugs on 1 September at Club Q in High Street, March, and searched by security, who found three sealed bags of cannabis.

When police arrived they found a further three pots of cannabis and £85 cash and arrested him.

While getting Turton into the back of the police van, a small bag containing seven-and-a-half tablets of ecstasy fell out of his pocket.

He was taken to the Police Investigation Centre in Kings Lynn where a further nine wraps of cocaine, four wraps of ecstasy and 17 ecstasy tablets were found during a strip search.

Police searched his flat in Lincoln Road, Peterborough, and found weighing scales, a box containing more than 30 grams of ecstasy, a small amount of cannabis and small plastic bags.

The drugs seized were estimated to be worth up to £2,500.

Turton was jailed at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (9 August) after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a class A drug with intent to supply and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

DC Peter Hume said: “Turton had a substantial amount of drugs and was readily selling them on the streets of Cambridgeshire.

“However, thanks to the alertness of the security at the nightclub we have been able to bring yet another drug dealer to justice.”