Drug dealer jailed after being caught at Cambridgeshire music festival with rucksack full of LSD, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine and cannabis

A Cambridgeshire drug dealer has been jailed for 32 months after officers found him with a rucksack full of drugs, with a street value of more than £4,000, at a music festival.

Ronan Davis, 31, caught the attention of officers while acting suspiciously at the Secret Garden Party festival near Huntingdon in July last year.

Crown Court News

When searched, Davis, known to his customers as ‘Frank’, was found with quantities of LSD, cocaine, MDMA, ketamine, cannabis and cannabis resin, amongst other controlled drugs.

Davies, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substances with intent to supply and was sentenced yesterday (Monday November 19) at Peterborough Crown Court.

PC Laura Clark said: “During the investigation messages found on Davies’ phone showcased his lifestyle as a frequent drug dealer.

“This sentence will mean less drugs on the streets of Cambridgeshire.”