Drug dealer had crack cocaine and heroin hidden in secret jeans compartments

A drug dealer who was caught with cocaine and heroin hidden inside secret compartments in his jeans has been jailed for more than two years.

Officers from the Southern Impact Team began following a black Vauxhall Corsa, in which 35-year-old Igor Pereira was a passenger, in the Castle Hill area of Cambridge on May 26.

Igor Pereira

The officers pulled over the Corsa in Honey Hill but quickly realised Pereira had been dropped off a short time previously and began following him.

He ran and leapt over a fence into Castle Hill but was arrested, searched and found to be in possession of three wraps of crack cocaine, one wrap of heroin and more than £90 cash.

At Parkside Police Station a search of his clothes revealed secret compartments in his jeans, which were concealing a further 19 wraps of crack cocaine, six wraps of heroin and £26.20.

Last Thursday (July 11) at Peterborough Crown Court, Pereira, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 28 months after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

PC Jamie Williams said: “Initially, we didn’t suspect Pereira of any wrongdoing as he didn’t match the description of a wanted man we were looking for.

“He went to great lengths to try to evade police, using secret pockets in his jeans to conceal drugs and running across a busy road, endangering not only his life but also the lives of pursuing officers.”