Drug dealer crashed into garden as he tried to flee cops

A drug dealer crashed into a parked car and garden while trying to flee cops.

Rahel Miah (25) was spotted by police picking up a drug user in his Seat Ibiza in Gray Road, Cherry Hinton, Cambridge, on March 16.

Rahel Miah crashing into the garden

Officers began following him in their patrol car but moments later Miah crashed into a parked Ford Fiesta, which was rammed into another parked car. Miah struggled to pull away and revved the engine. When he managed to gain traction against the side of the Ford Fiesta he crashed through a picket fence and came to stop in a garden.

Officers arrested Miah after chasing after him into Chalmers Road. During the chase £195 in notes fell out of his pockets.

Inside his car were three mobile phones and £55 in cash. A sealed bag containing 21 wraps of cocaine and 20 wraps of heroin, with a potential street value of £410, was found on the ground directly outside the open driver’s side door.

The drug user who was seen in the passenger seat of Miah’s car was searched but nothing was found on her.

Miah pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property - the money he was found with.

Yesterday (Monday) at Peterborough Crown Court Miah, after pleading guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and dangerous driving, was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment. He was also disqualified from driving for the total of his imprisonment, plus a further two years upon his release.

PC Matt Smith said: “Miah acted selfishly and recklessly in his attempt to escape. Luckily, despite the dangerous way in which he drove, no one was hurt but the outcome could have been much worse.

“The sale of Class A drugs is the cause of many other crimes affecting society such as burglary, theft and anti-social behaviour and we will continue to crack down on those involved.”

If you suspect somebody is involved in drug dealing, report it online at www.cambs.police.uk/report/Report or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.