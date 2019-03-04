Drug dealer caught with imitation gun near Peterborough park given suspended jail term

A cannabis dealer caught with an imitation gun near a Peterborough park has been given a suspended jail term.

Fahad Mohammad, of Padholme Road, Peterborough, was arrested by police on 22 November last year near Stanley Recreation ground after reports from Peterborough City Council CCTV workers.

Stanley rec in Peterborough

When police caught up with him, they discovered Mohammed had a number of small bags of cannabis on him with a total street value of around £150, along with an imitation firearm and other drug paraphernalia. Mohammad claimed he kept the gun with him for protection as some people were after him.

When quizzed, Mohammad claimed he only sold drugs to a small group of friends to help fund his own cannabis habit.

Mohammad pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis and possession of a firearm and was given a 24-month suspended sentence, 100 hours of unpaid work and a 15-day rehabilitation order at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (1 March).

DC Paul Baxter, who investigated, said: “Drug dealing on any scale is illegal, even if you’re only selling to a small group of friends. I am glad we have managed to bring Mohammad to justice and take these drugs off the street.”