Drug dealer caught with heroin, crack cocaine and knife after police chase jailed

A man who carried a knife while drug dealing in order to protect himself has been jailed for two years.

Edimilson Malomar (21) of no fixed abode, was handed the sentence at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a knife.

Edimilson Malomar and some of the drugs he was caught with

The Police’s Southern Impact Team were on patrol in Pye’s recreation ground in Cambridge on October 7 when they came across Malomar sitting on a bench involved in a suspected drug deal.

When asked to stop by police he ran away. After a short chase he was detained by officers and found with 136 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine and a knife.

Another man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs but later released under investigation.

PC Hannah Brooks said: “Malomar claimed in interview that he carried a knife to protect himself. People who carry knives do so without understanding the real consequences of using them, the devastation it can cause to those who are seriously injured or fatally wounded, nor the impact on the families who have lost loved ones.”

He was sentenced to two years for possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine and 12 months for the knife, to be served concurrently.