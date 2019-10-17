Cars pulled over by the BCH Road Policing Unit

Drug and drink drivers pulled over in Peterborough as police seize dozens of vehicles

Traffic police have stopped a number of drug and drink drivers in Peterborough over the past 10 days.

Here are the vehicles seized by the BCH Road Policing Unit in that time.

Has also failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cannabis. Vehicle seized and driver arrested

1. The driver had 'just bought' it and had no insurance

Has also failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cannabis. Vehicle seized and driver arrested
Buy a Photo
The driver was not covered by the fraudulent insurance policy taken out in a random name/address

2. Car stopped on the A1M at Sawtry

The driver was not covered by the fraudulent insurance policy taken out in a random name/address
Buy a Photo
The driver said he did not have to give his details but was reported and the van seized

3. No tax since May 2018

The driver said he did not have to give his details but was reported and the van seized
Buy a Photo
Driver reported and vehicle seized

4. Car untaxed since January 2018

Driver reported and vehicle seized
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8