Drug and drink drivers pulled over in Peterborough as police seize dozens of vehicles
Traffic police have stopped a number of drug and drink drivers in Peterborough over the past 10 days.
Here are the vehicles seized by the BCH Road Policing Unit in that time.
1. The driver had 'just bought' it and had no insurance
Has also failed a roadside drug swab showing positive for cannabis. Vehicle seized and driver arrested
2. Car stopped on the A1M at Sawtry
The driver was not covered by the fraudulent insurance policy taken out in a random name/address
3. No tax since May 2018
The driver said he did not have to give his details but was reported and the van seized
4. Car untaxed since January 2018
Driver reported and vehicle seized
