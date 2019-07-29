Drivers who dumped cars on Peterborough streets fined

Four drivers who dumped cars on Peterborough streets have been fined at court

Patryk Balaz, of Chestnut Crescent, Whittlesey, Deividas Kairevicius, of Portland Avenue, New England, Fahed Alsultan Bader, of Walcott Close, Manchester and Len Thomas, of Hillside Avenue, Kettering, all abandoned cars in the city in December last year, causing a ‘blight’ on communities.

Now they have all been fined after being convicted at Peterborough Magistrates’ court

Balaz was convicted of abandoning a blue Ford Focus in Westwood Park Road on 27 December 2018 and received a £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge and costs of £150.

Kairevicius was convicted of abandoning a red Volkswagen Polo in Risy, Bretton, on 17 December 2018 and received a £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge and costs of £150.

Bader was convicted of abandoning a blue Vauxhall Corsa in Essendke, Bretton, on December 13 2018 and received a £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge and costs of £150.

Thomas was convicted of abandoning a red Peugeot 206 in Vermont Grove, Peterborough, on 20 December 2018 and received a £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge and costs of £150.

In each case the dumped vehicles were reported to Peterborough City Council and officers arranged for them to be removed.

Councillor Irene Walsh, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for communities, said: “We are pleased with the outcome of these cases and hope they demonstrate that anyone thinking of abandoning a vehicle faces the prospect of a heavy fine.

“Abandoned vehicles are a blight on communities and we would urge anyone who spots one to report it to us at the earliest opportunity.”

Peterborough City Council has powers to remove abandoned vehicles from public highways under the Refuse Disposal (Amenity) Act 1978.

The council will only remove a vehicle if the investigating officer is satisfied it is abandoned in accordance with government criteria. The council does not have powers to remove nuisance/untaxed vehicles.

In deciding whether to remove a vehicle, the officer will consider a range of factors such as its age and condition, whether it is in tax and anything that indicates it is not in regular use.

To report an abandoned vehicle contact Peterborough City Council on 01733 747474 or visit www.peterborough.gov.uk