Drivers on cocaine and children unrestrained - vehicles seized in Peterborough in the past week
Once again road police have been busy tracking down vehicles in Peterborough which are being driven against the law.
The past week has seen drug drivers, cars untaxed for months and children unrestrained.
1. Uninsured
Driver reported and car seized
2. Twenty previous convictions for disqualification
Found in Mayor's Walk over the drink-drive limit, uninsured and disqualified. Will appear in court
3. No excise licence
Car seized
4. Failed roadside breath test
Driver arrested
View more