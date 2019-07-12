Vehicles seized in Peterborough by the BCH Road Policing Unit

Drivers on cocaine and children unrestrained - vehicles seized in Peterborough in the past week

Once again road police have been busy tracking down vehicles in Peterborough which are being driven against the law.

The past week has seen drug drivers, cars untaxed for months and children unrestrained.

Driver reported and car seized

1. Uninsured

Driver reported and car seized
Found in Mayor's Walk over the drink-drive limit, uninsured and disqualified. Will appear in court

2. Twenty previous convictions for disqualification

Found in Mayor's Walk over the drink-drive limit, uninsured and disqualified. Will appear in court
Car seized

3. No excise licence

Car seized
Driver arrested

4. Failed roadside breath test

Driver arrested
