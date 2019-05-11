Drivers in Peterborough caught drag racing in front of police

Drivers who were drag racing in the industrial area of Fengate were in for a shock after being caught red-handed by police.

The discovery of the drag racing was made by officers out on patrol last night (Friday) in the Royce Road area.

Residents have previously complained about cars drifting in Peterborough

Police said: "Drivers drag raced directly in front of the officers.

"The driver on the wrong side of the road has been reported and a marker added to both him and his car."

This is not the first time aggressive, late-evening driving has caused an issue, with residents in the Ortons previously complaining about cars racing.