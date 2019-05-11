Drivers in Peterborough caught drag racing in front of police

Drivers who were drag racing in the industrial area of Fengate were in for a shock after being caught red-handed by police.
The discovery of the drag racing was made by officers out on patrol last night (Friday) in the Royce Road area.
Police said: "Drivers drag raced directly in front of the officers.
"The driver on the wrong side of the road has been reported and a marker added to both him and his car."
This is not the first time aggressive, late-evening driving has caused an issue, with residents in the Ortons previously complaining about cars racing.