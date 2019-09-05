Drivers fleeing and fake insurance addresses - the vehicles stopped in Peterborough over the past 10 days
From drivers fleeing to being given fake addresses, traffic officers have been kept busy in the Peterborough area over the past 10 days.
Here are the vehicles stopped in that time by the BCH Road Policing Unit.
1. Car abandoned after short pursuit
Enquiries ongoing to find the driver
2. Driver has no licence or insurance
Driver reported and vehicle seized
3. Driver had a provisional licence, no supervisor or L plates
Driver reported and vehicle seized
4. Driver had no licence or insurance
Vehicle taken to the crusher
View more