Cars stopped by the BCH Road Policing Unit in Peterborough

Drivers fleeing and fake insurance addresses - the vehicles stopped in Peterborough over the past 10 days

From drivers fleeing to being given fake addresses, traffic officers have been kept busy in the Peterborough area over the past 10 days.

Here are the vehicles stopped in that time by the BCH Road Policing Unit.

Enquiries ongoing to find the driver

1. Car abandoned after short pursuit

Enquiries ongoing to find the driver
Buy a Photo
Driver reported and vehicle seized

2. Driver has no licence or insurance

Driver reported and vehicle seized
Buy a Photo
Driver reported and vehicle seized

3. Driver had a provisional licence, no supervisor or L plates

Driver reported and vehicle seized
Buy a Photo
Vehicle taken to the crusher

4. Driver had no licence or insurance

Vehicle taken to the crusher
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 7