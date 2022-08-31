Drivers banned from car cruise hotspots as police clamp down on anti-social driving

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three drivers have been banned from car cruising hotspots as police try and clamp down on meets causing issues for residents.

Over the weekend police received two calls for service about large car meets, one at the Pleasure Fair Meadow car park off Oundle Road, the other in the Newcombe Road area of Orton Southgate.

Officers were deployed to both areas, however, due to the volume of people, vehicles and instances of anti-social behaviour at Orton Southgate, a dispersal order was authorised by an inspector to cover the area of Newcombe Way, Bakewell Rd, Southgate Way, the A1139 Orton Parkway and the entirety of the Lynch Wood business park.

A previous car meet at the Fair Meadow car park, Oundle Road

The order gave officers additional powers to direct people to leave the area and not return if they deemed their behaviour was causing members of the public to be harassed, alarmed or distressed or would likely cause crime or disorder in the area.

Three section 59 warnings under the Police Reform Act 2002 were issued where vehicles were being used in a manner which caused alarm, distress or annoyance – two at Orton Southgate, one at Fair Meadow.

PC Ben Warner, from the southern Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The three drivers who received the section 59 warnings will be receiving Community Protection Warnings which will ban them from the area of Orton Southgate and Pleasure Fair Meadow car park, as well as prohibiting any anti-social use of their vehicles for the next three months.

“We understand the impact anti-social behaviour such as these car meets has on our local community, which is why there is a multi-agency approach in place regarding enforcement of any car meet related anti-social behaviour or criminality.

“As with any event, we continue to encourage people to report issues to us and we will respond appropriately.”

Tickets were also issued for various vehicle defects, including a ‘prohibition’ meaning one driver could not legally drive their vehicle until the defects had been rectified.

A notice was issued to one driver who could not produce proof of their driving licence, insurance and test certificate. They must return the form with the relevant documents to police with seven days or face prosecution.

The police action has been praised by one city councillor, who has been calling for action to be taken to reduce the issues caused by car cruise events.

Last week cllr Christian Hogg said Peterborough had become a ‘soft touch’ for people coming to Peterborough to take part in events, which were causing misery for residents impacted by the noise from the cars.