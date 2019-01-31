Driver who visits Peterborough police station with no insurance has car seized

If you are driving to a police station it is probably a good idea to make sure you are not committing any offences.
Unfortunately for one motorist, a trip to Thorpe Wood to hand in driving documents did not end well after police discovered his car was uninsured.
The Peterborough police Facebook account posted yesterday that an uninsured vehicle had been seized, along with the message: “If you are going to attend the police station with your driving documents please ensure that you are insured / have the correct insurance to drive here in the first place.”