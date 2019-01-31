Driver who visits Peterborough police station with no insurance has car seized

If you are driving to a police station it is probably a good idea to make sure you are not committing any offences.

Unfortunately for one motorist, a trip to Thorpe Wood to hand in driving documents did not end well after police discovered his car was uninsured.

The car seized at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

The Peterborough police Facebook account posted yesterday that an uninsured vehicle had been seized, along with the message: “If you are going to attend the police station with your driving documents please ensure that you are insured / have the correct insurance to drive here in the first place.”