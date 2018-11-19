Driver who led police on high speed pursuit through roadworks jailed at Peterborough court

A driver who led police on a chase along the A141 before ploughing into two other cars and roadwork cones has been jailed.

Declan Finn, of Wenny Estate in Chatteris, was reported to be driving a BMW while disqualified and also had two outstanding arrest warrants in his name for other offences.

Declan Finn

The 23-year-old’s car was spotted by two officers on patrol in the March and Chatteris areas on 4 October.

Police attempted to stop Finn on the March bypass but were unsuccessful – and a pursuit began along the A141.

At the time, the road was subject to roadworks and was down to one lane with traffic lights and temporary speed limits of 30 and 40mph.

Peterborough Crown Court heard Finn drove dangerously through a red light and at speeds of well over 60mph, forcing other vehicles out of his path.

He then collided with two other cars before ploughing through the cones protecting the roadworks along the A141.

After crashing his car, Finn attempted to run from police on foot but was arrested after a short chase.

Subsequent checks revealed that Finn was a disqualified driver, and had been banned from the road for three years and three months in July 2017. The BMW he was driving was also uninsured.

Before being transported to the police station, Finn asked for his bag from the car which was found to have a knuckle duster inside it.

In police interview, Finn was further arrested for making off without payment on August 2 after failing to pay for just over £30 worth of fuel.

Finn previously pleaded guilty to failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, possession of an offensive weapon and making off without payment.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Friday (16 November) Finn was sentenced to 12 months in prison for the above offences.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and five and a half months, and must also take an extended retest.

As well as this, Finn was given a further one month in prison for assaulting an ex-partner during an argument on 18 March – resulting in a total prison sentence of 13 months.

He was also handed a five year restraining order preventing him from contacting his ex-partner.

PC Leigh Fenton, traffic officer for the roads policing unit, said: “During this course of driving, Finn had absolutely no consideration for other road users as he drove dangerously.

“Thankfully nobody was hurt but the situation could have been so much worse.

“We take driving offences very seriously and reckless behaviour will not be tolerated.”