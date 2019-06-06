Driver who injured young girl after speeding through Cambridgeshire roads sentenced

A man who sped through Cambridgeshire roads before careering into a car carrying two small children, injuring a young girl, has been given a suspended sentence.

Valdas Kondratavicius was described by witnesses as speeding and performing dangerous overtaking manoeuvres as he travelled along with A141 at Wimblington in his BMW. He had overtaken several vehicles in a row and remained on the wrong side of the road when he hit another BMW, carrying a mother with her two young children, aged six and eight.

The wreckage of Kondratavicius' car

Kondratavicius’ vehicle ended up in a ditch while the car carrying the mother and her children, aged eight and six, rolled several times as the result of the impact.

A male passenger in Kondratavicius’ car suffered life-changing injuries and spent multiple weeks in hospital. The eight-year-old girl suffered a fracture and serious bruising.

In interview, Kondratavicius (48) of Bronze Street, March, admitted being on the wrong side of the road but claimed he intended to overtake two or three vehicles, which were travelling at around 40mph, and the road ahead of him was clear, apart from a lorry in the distance, when he started the manoeuvres.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, and this week was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for 18 months. He was banned from driving for 12 months, with an extended retest should he wish to get his licence back, and 120 hours’ unpaid work.

The wreckage of Kondratavicius' victims car

PC Stephanie Corletto said: “By driving dangerously during one of the busiest times of day on the roads, Kondratavicius showed a total disregard for his own safety and that of other road users.

“A number of people sustained injuries, including children, through no fault of their own. It is totally unacceptable to drive in a manner which risks the lives of other people and we will continue to ensure that these drivers face the consequences of their actions.

“I would like to thank the witnesses in this case who came forward to support a conviction”.