Driver reported for multiple offences after failing to stop for police in Peterborough

A motorist has been reported for multiple offences after failing to stop for police in Peterborough today, Thursday April 19.

RPU officers were out in Peterborough when their ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) pinged for a vehicle with no insurance.

They directed the vehicle to stop but it didn't and made off.

Officers located it parked up on a driveway in Richmond Avenue, Walton, with its number plates removed in a bid to hide it from police.

The driver has been reported for driving without a licence, no insurance and not wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic officers are carrying out proactive patrols at the moment to tackle the fatal four; drink driving, speeding, using a mobile and not wearing a seatbelt.