Driver remains in serious condition after Frank Perkins Parkway crash as police investigation continues

The driver involved in a crash which led to the Frank Perkins Parkway being shut on New Year’s Eve remains in a serious condition in hospital, police have stated.

The 34-year-old crashed into the central reservation on the southbound carriageway at around 6.15pm in his grey Skoda Rapid.

The emergency scenes at the crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway

The road was closed in both directions for around four hours by Stanground with the driver airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Police have confirmed he remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The incident is being investigated, and a police spokeswoman said: “Anyone with any information, dash cam footage or who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101 quoting incident 347 of December 31.”

RELATED: Driver airllfted to hospital after Frank Perkins Parkway crash - appeal for witnesses